Gas (GAS) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Gas has a market capitalization of $180.07 million and $12.05 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00002698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,628.18 or 0.99716471 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00336098 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
