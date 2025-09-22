aelf Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. aelf has a market capitalization of $146.17 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,411 coins and its circulating supply is 793,713,610 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

