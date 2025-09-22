Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Lowered by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 1.7%

Chevron stock opened at $156.11 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.