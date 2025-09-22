Morgan Stanley Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $90.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $63.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

