Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.1%

GLW opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $79.98.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

