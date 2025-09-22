QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 5.4% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.33. The stock has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

