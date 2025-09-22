Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $34,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $365.90 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.