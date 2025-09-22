Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $34,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $365.90 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
