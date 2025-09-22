LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $708,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Shares of ROP opened at $504.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $533.03 and a 200 day moving average of $554.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.00 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

