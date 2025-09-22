Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Foster Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $207,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $186.37. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

