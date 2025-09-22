Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Buys 9,439 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.