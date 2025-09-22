Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.2% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Motco raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $84.61 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $271.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.