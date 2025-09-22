Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Honeywell International stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4%

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.37 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.49.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

