iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Cut by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $666.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $667.72. The stock has a market cap of $671.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $644.05 and its 200 day moving average is $600.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

