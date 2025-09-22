Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $9.57 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.