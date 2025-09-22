iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $666.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $667.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $644.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.10. The firm has a market cap of $671.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- What is a support level?
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.