Iams Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,376 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $216.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $216.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

