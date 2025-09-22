Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $113.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

