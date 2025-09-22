PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.4% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $141.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.97. The company has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.