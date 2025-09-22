BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,698 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after buying an additional 6,254,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after buying an additional 2,749,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $98.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $293,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,116,158.52. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,571 shares of company stock worth $33,810,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

