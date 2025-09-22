Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Trading Up 15.2% – Time to Buy?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) was up 15.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201.33 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 201.33 ($2.71). Approximately 2,450,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 870,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.80 ($2.35).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 205 to GBX 210 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gulf Keystone Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.77. The company has a market capitalization of £436.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52,981.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

