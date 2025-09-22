PlayDapp Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.52 Thousand (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $3.07 million and $19.52 thousand worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 618,083,208 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.com. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

