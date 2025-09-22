Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.18 on Top Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $23.07 thousand and $1.31 million worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,628.18 or 0.99716471 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00336098 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 1.21654177 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $435,370.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

