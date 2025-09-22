Contrasting IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) and Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and Intergroup”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones $409.02 million 2.37 $195.18 million $2.05 6.25 Intergroup $58.14 million 0.70 -$9.80 million ($3.41) -5.54

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has higher revenue and earnings than Intergroup. Intergroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 36.40% 12.00% 5.90% Intergroup -12.27% N/A -7.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intergroup shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Intergroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intergroup has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones beats Intergroup on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also acquires and operates luxury hotels and resorts under the Intercontinental, Libertador, and Llao Llao names; develops and sells residential properties, including apartment tower complexes; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, the company engages in the development and operation of stadium; and provision of ¡appa!, a digital customer loyalty system platform, for consumption in shopping malls, use of parking spaces, and redemption of corporate benefits. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

