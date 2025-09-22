Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.94 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $37.94 million and $4.85 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,628.18 or 0.99716471 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00336098 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 21st, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,258,136 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

