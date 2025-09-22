ether.fi (ETHFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141.31 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One ether.fi token can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ether.fi has a total market cap of $466.47 million and approximately $141.31 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ether.fi has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,628.18 or 0.99716471 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00336098 BTC.

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,804,589 tokens. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 512,533,237 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.38749893 USD and is down -8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 290 active market(s) with $88,081,068.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

