Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 139.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jasper Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Jasper Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $2.51 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

