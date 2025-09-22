CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Invests $205,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE HCA opened at $402.06 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $420.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

