Foster Group Inc. Purchases 46 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $877,468,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,727,000 after acquiring an additional 431,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $406.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.42 and its 200 day moving average is $402.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

