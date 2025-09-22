Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBD. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

WBD stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

