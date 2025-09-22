Cosan’s (CSAN) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.40 target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cosan from $6.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cosan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.47.

Get Cosan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSAN

Cosan Stock Performance

NYSE CSAN opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Cosan had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Cosan will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cosan by 799.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.