Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $187.99 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

