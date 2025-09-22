JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Stock Price

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FVR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

FrontView REIT stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86. FrontView REIT has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank acquired 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,931.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in FrontView REIT by 13.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FrontView REIT by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in FrontView REIT by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

