Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,083,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after buying an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
GILD opened at $114.09 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
See Also
