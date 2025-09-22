Gridiron Partners LLC Purchases 19,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 24.1% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $38,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BND opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.39.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

