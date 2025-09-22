Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

