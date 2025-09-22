Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $292.89 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $295.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

