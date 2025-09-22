Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VBK stock opened at $303.82 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $305.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.63 and its 200 day moving average is $269.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.