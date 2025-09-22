S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

