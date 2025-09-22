Strategic Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Strategic Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $623.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

