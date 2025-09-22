Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $41.93 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 14.6% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $41,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 124,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 392,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.