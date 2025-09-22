AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,314 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,324,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,091 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.