Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 114 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 17.2% in the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 137,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $94.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

