Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 21,492 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,377.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,202 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 765,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,031,000 after purchasing an additional 714,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $897,549,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,376.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 585,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 545,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,368.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 526,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,990.50. The trade was a 87.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

