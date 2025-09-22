Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 295 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

USB stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

