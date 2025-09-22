Seascape Capital Management Reduces Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $163.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.30. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $175.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

