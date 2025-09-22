2,122 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,105.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:KMB opened at $124.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

