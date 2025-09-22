Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Tops $0.30

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $76.71 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,386,541 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,386,541.0999244. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.30742557 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $3,532,375.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

