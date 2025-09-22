Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,912 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $27,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $48.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

