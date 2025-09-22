Foster Group Inc. Sells 4,804 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $56,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 70,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.02.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

