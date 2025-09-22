LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $258,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.33.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,121 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

